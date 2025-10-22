HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a hotel room in Homestead.

7Skyforce captured video of the fire at a Hilton Garden Inn on Northeast Ninth Court and 26th Street, Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to successfully extinguish the flames from an unoccupied room on the sixth floor of the hotel.

The entire building was evacuated and no injuries were reported, but one person was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.