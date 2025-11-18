SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a South Miami-Dade townhome.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the two-story structure near Southwest 286th Street and 132nd Court, just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. Inside the home, crews found two people.

Paramefics treated one person at the scene and transported the other to a local hospital.

Officials have yet to confirm how the fire started.

