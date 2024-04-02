NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction site worker was taken to the hospital after he fell on the job.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near Northeast 191st Street and West Dixie Highway Tuesday afternoon showing the worker being put on a stretcher after he was hurt on the fifth floor.

Rescue crews lowered the victim down from the fifth floor and the worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His condition remains unclear.

