1 hospitalized after driver rear-ends Miami Police cruiser in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported one person to the hospital after, officials said, a driver rear-ended a City of Miami Police cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 41st Street, Monday night.

7News cameras captured a dark colored sedan behind a Miami Police SUV, as well as rescue crews putting the victim in an ambulance.

The patient was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. He appeared to be conscious and alert.

No other injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident.

