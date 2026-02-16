SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been rushed to the hospital after a dog bit their hand in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the call at a home in the area of 16100 block and Southwest 172nd Avenue on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a yellow tarp in the backyard of the house and a police presence in the area.

Paramedics rushed the person by air to a local hospital.

7News cameras the person being loaded up into the helicopter with its arms and back bandaged.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



