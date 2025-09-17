SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been rushed to the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 216th Street and 122nd Avenue in the Goulds neighborhood on Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy law enforcement presence near a grocery store and police tape around the area.

Details remain limited as to what led up to the deputy-involved shooting.

Witnesses described what unfolded in the area.

“He cocked the gun back and his life was over,” said a woman.

She added deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, but he refused.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this incident as is protocol when there is a deputy-involved shooting.

