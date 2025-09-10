SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after their car struck a deputy’s cruiser and erupted in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened just after 2:30a.m., Wednesday when an on-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving in the area of 87th Avenue and Southwest 32nd Street and was suddenly struck by a black Nissan.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, rode a median and crashed into a tree, causing it to burst into flames.

The driver was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

7News cameras captured the mangled and severely charred vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

Southwest 87th Avenue is closed from Southwest 48th to 52nd Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

