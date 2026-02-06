MIAMI (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital following a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 from the Rickenbacker Causeway on Friday afternoon.

Troopers say all northbound lanes are blocked due to the crash.

Traffic cameras showed delays in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.