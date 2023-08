MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Miami Lakes sent one scooter rider to the hospital after a collision, Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 8 a.m. on Northwest 57th Avenue, just north of State Road 826.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the injured person to the main trauma center nearby.

Their condition remains unknown.

