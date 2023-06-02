NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to the scene of a crash after a man smashed into the entrance of an apartment complex Friday.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a car, according to a witness, was speeding when it lost control in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue near 119th Street.

Footage of the aftermath showed a black Sedan totaled and missing its front bumper.

Lewis Kemp said this all started when the driver of the Sedan allegedly hit his car on Biscayne Boulevard causing minor damages to his back bumper.

“I see his lights coming behind me. Boom he hits me. He backs up, he drives off,” said Kemp.

After that, Kemp said the driver sped down the neighborhood until he eventually smashed into the entrance of the apartment complex.

“I see his lights just driving crazy down the street, driving down crazy. I said ‘Damm that’s him right there”. I see the tail lights just go up in the air and flip,” said Kemp.

He said he wanted to make sure the driver was alive and called 911.

The entrance gate was damaged along with parts of the concrete barrier wall.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are now investigating what led up to the accident.

