SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call for some homeowners in Southwest Miami-Dade when a driver barreled into a gate on their property, sending one person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 186th Street, at around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Fortunately, there was no damage to the house.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital as a trauma alert.

