1 hospitalized after car slams into fence outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, police said, a driver crashed into a fence outside of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 35th Court, at around 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

The driver said another motorist made an illegal U-turn in front of him, so he swerved to avoid the car and hit the fence.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

