WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews pulled one person out of the water after a car plunged into a canal in West Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 147th Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

7News cameras captured a broken railing near the canal.

According to MDFR, first responders were able to take the patient to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are attempting to determine what led to the car ending up in the canal.

Deputies with Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were also seen at the scene of the crash, as they ensured traffic continues to move and worked to figure out a way to remove the vehicle from the water.

The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unclear, as authorities continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.