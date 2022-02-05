MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a car careened into a laundromat in Miami Springs.

The incident took place at the Coin Laundry along the 300 block of North Poinciana Boulevard, Saturday.

Cellphone video captured police officers removing the black BMW involved from the business.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.