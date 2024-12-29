SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car caught on fire on an entrance ramp to the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze, early Sunday morning.

Cameras showed the vehicle engulfed in flames on the entrance ramp from the Don Shula Expressway.

MDFR crews were seen containing the fire.

Paramedics helped the the victim, who was out of the car, before taking them to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Officials are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

