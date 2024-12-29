SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car caught on fire on State Road 874 in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze, early Sunday morning.

Cameras showed the vehicle engulfed in flames along the southbound lanes near the Southwest 152nd Street exit.

MDFR crews were seen containing the fire.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknoen condition.

Officials are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.