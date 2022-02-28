MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a car caught fire along Interstate 195 in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the westbound lanes, near Biscayne Boulevard, Sunday night.

Fire rescue officials said they transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown.

