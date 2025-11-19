NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after their car was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a crash involving a train near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 141st Street just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found the injured driver in the backseat of the heavily damaged vehicle.

The driver was transported by air rescue to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

His exact condition is unknown.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

