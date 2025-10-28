NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a Brightline train crashed into a car in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash on Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast 26th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed the victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

