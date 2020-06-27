1 hospitalized after boat fire near Virginia Key

NEAR MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a boat near Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in Biscayne Bay past the Rickenbacker Causeway, near Virginia Key just after 9 p.m., Saturday.

Guests at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant reportedly said they heard a loud explosion and saw flames coming from the vessel.

Eight people on board were seen jumping into the water.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to an area hospital with multiple burns.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

