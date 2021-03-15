1 hospitalized after boat catches fire at Medley warehouse

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a boat burst into flames at a warehouse in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest South River Drive and 97th Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. The patient’s condition remains unknown.

People were later allowed back inside the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

