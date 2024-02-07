AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A young man was taken to the hospital after, police said, a stranger stabbed him in the bus terminal at Aventura Mall.

Aventura Police units arrived at the mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman stabbed the 19-year-old victim in the Miami-Dade County Transit terminal, located in the first floor of a parking garage, and fled the scene, at around 12:45 p.m.

“We do have information that a Black female may have been involved in some kind of an incident with this individual, stabbed him and fled the scene,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre.

Investigators said the victim was riding in the same bus as his assailant, and the incident occurred after they got off in the terminal. The victim told detectives that he did not engage in an altercation with the woman prior to the stabbing.

7News cameras captured police tape blocking a portion of the garage.

“We don’t have video, we don’t have information that we can release at this time, but our bureau is looking into the matter,” said Maestre.

The victim was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition.

Police believe that the stabbing was a random act, adding that the woman could be anywhere between her 20s and her 40s.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Aventura Police at 305-466-8989 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

