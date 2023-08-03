MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units rushed to the scene of a reported shooting in Miami Gardens.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. outside a Family Dollar store along Northwest 188th Street and 37th Ave, Wednesday.

According to information received through police scanners, the distress call indicated that a 16-year-old individual had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, though that has yet to be confirmed by police.

An air rescue team was immediately dispatched for a pediatric trauma alert to transport the injured teenager to Jackson Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention. Her condition remains unknown.

It’s also unclear if police have identified the shooter.

As this is an ongoing investigation, law enforcement officials have not released any details regarding potential suspects or motives behind the shooting.

