MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police investigation is underway at a gas station in Miami Gardens after, police said, there was a shooting in the area.

On Tuesday morning, Miami Gardens Police responded to a U-Gas fuel station, located at 19501 NW 2nd Ave., and found a man suffering gunshot wounds, officials stated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

His condition is not known.

Authorities reported that the subjects of the shooting were seen leaving the area in a white sedan vehicle.

According to 7News’ Steven Gray, blood was found near the cash register inside the gas station’s convenience store.

Cameras captured various objects on the ground and a car getting towed.

Outside the store, a pair of red shoes, trauma shears, and medical equipment were found, suggesting that medical personnel responded to the scene.

No arrest have been made.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.