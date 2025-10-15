SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after being extricated from a South Miami construction site.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of 6000 block of Southwest 64th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a building under construction partially collapsed.

Rescue crews used special hydraulic tools to stabilize the concrete and get a worker out who was trapped under rubble.

Photos from inside the site shows concrete all over the building, destroyed cement slabs and rescuers getting the worker freed.

The man went to a nearby hospital where his condition remains unknown.

