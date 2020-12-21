1 hospitalized after being found shot near NW Miami-Dade food market

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds near a food market in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the market in the area of Northwest 52nd Street and 27th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear where the victim was shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.