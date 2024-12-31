NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heated argument turns dangerous, ending with shots fired.

Heavy police presence was seen combing for clues in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood following a shooting on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police said two people were having a heated argument near the 2000 block of NW 51st Street.

That’s when police said one produced a gun and started shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been caught.

Police are investigating the matter.

