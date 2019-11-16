1 hospitalized after argument at North Miami Walgreens leads to drive-by shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men in connection to a drive-by shooting near a popular pizza shop in North Miami that sent one victim to the hospital.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 10:20 p.m., Saturday.

Police said the shooting was the result of a verbal dispute at a nearby Walgreens, located at 12295 Biscayne Blvd.

Investigators said the subjects followed the victims and shot at their car, striking the victim in the arm.

7News cameras captured the victim’s white sedan in the median on Biscayne Boulevard.

The bullets caused chaos among customers and employees at Steve’s Pizza, which is located near the scene of the shooting.

“Drop everything. Go inside. Try to like, find shelter because you never know,” said one witness.

“We’ve been here since 1974 and, yeah, never anything like this,” said a Steve’s Pizza employee.

According to MDFR, crews transported the victim to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officers shut down Biscayne Boulevard in both directions near the scene while they investigated. The roadway was later reopened to traffic.

Police said both subjects are in their 20s, and one of them has a teardrop tattoo on the left side of his face.

The incident takes place days after an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Steve’s Pizza left two people injured, early Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

