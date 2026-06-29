NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews got the upper hand on an apartment fire in North Miami Beach that sent a person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the first-alarm fire in the area of 16850 S Glades Drive on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing charred marks around the balcony of the sixth-floor apartment.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation, according to officials, with one of them being transported to a local area hospital. Their condition is unclear.

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