NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in an apartment building in North Miami Beach led to one person being hospitalized Sunday night.

The blaze broke out in the 900 block of Northeast 167th Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters promptly entered the building and successfully evacuated the residents.

As the fire was brought under control and extinguished, residents were temporarily displaced from their homes. However, following thorough assessments of the building residents have since been allowed to reenter the building.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

