1 hospitalized after 2nd shooting outside Steve’s Pizza in less than 1 week

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot outside of Steve’s Pizza, the second such incident near the North Miami restaurant in less than a week.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 10:20 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics have transported the patient to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

The incident takes place days after an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Steve’s Pizza left two people injured, early Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.