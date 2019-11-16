1 hospitalized after 2nd shooting near Steve’s Pizza in less than 1 week

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot near Steve’s Pizza in North Miami, the second such incident in the vicinity of the restaurant in less than a week.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 10:20 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a white sedan believed to be related to the shooting in the median on Biscayne Boulevard.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews have transported the victim to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officers have shut down Biscayne Boulevard in both directions near the scene while they investigate, They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes

North Miami Police said the incident did not take place at the actual restaurant. They have not provided further details about specific locations or a possible shooter.

The incident takes place days after an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Steve’s Pizza left two people injured, early Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

