NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck that caught on fire after crashing into a semi-truck in Northwest Miami-Dade sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened at the intersection of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 54th Street., Friday morning.

Firefighters put out the flames as paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The two trucks have since been towed away from the area.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.