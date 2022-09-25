NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A train crew member was taken to the hospital after two freight trains collided near Miami International Airport in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading to a major road closure.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Perimeter Road and Northwest 15th Street, Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson for Tri-Rail, the two CSX trains crashed on an industrial track near outside the main line.

Officials said the injured victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The patient’s condition is unknown.

Tri-Rail officials said there is a fuel spill, and hazmat crews have responded to the scene.

Since the crash took place outside the main line, it has not affected Tri-Rail’s train schedule.

Police said they have shut down the eastbound lanes of Perimeter Road between Northwest 57th Avenue and 15th Street.

Officials with MIA said there is currently no access to the airport through Perimeter Road. Drivers are advised to take the Dolphin Expressway as an alternate route.

Police have not provided further details about the collision, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.