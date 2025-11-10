MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck on the water near Nixon Beach sent one boater to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office dispatch notified them about a collision involving a 34-foot vessel and 35-foot vessel off Fisher Island, at around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday.

USCG Sector Miami launched a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boat crew that arrived at the scene and administered first aid to the victim before they transferred the patient to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat.

MDFR paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of early Monday morning, their condition is unknown.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.