1 hospitalized, 24 displaced after fire sparks at Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital and two dozen people were left without a home after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Miami, officials said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the Code 1 blaze near the corner of Northwest 11th Avenue and Sixth Street, Friday night.

“When we arrived, we encountered heavy smoke and flames showing from the second story of a two-story building and also showing from the roof,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Officials said the fire started in the 7 p.m. hour.

Neighbors helped each other evacuate as flames ripped through the 11 units on the property.

Officials said one adult has been transported to the hospital with a minor leg injury.

Firefighters rescued a teenager who was trapped inside a unit with only minutes to spare.

“We were able to exit out of the building safely. He did nor need treatment or transport,” said Sanchez.

Firefighters have since put out the flames. Officials said all of the units were affected.

Pictures sent by Miami Fire Rescue show water and burn damage inside the charred units. Officials have deemed the building uninhabitable.

Miami Fire Rescue officials initially said 17 people were displaced, but on Saturday, officials with the American Red Cross said 24 people were burned out of their homes, including three children.

7News cameras captured residents standing on the road in front of the building, some with blankets or towels over their shoulders, with the few belongings they could grab.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the families affected find a place to stay.

Crews searched the building to make sure there were no more hot spots.

“I believe tonight no one will be able to go back in. That’s why the Red Cross is here to assist them,” said Sanchez.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

