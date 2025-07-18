MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was transported to the hospital after, officials say, she was stabbed after a verbal altercation over seating in downtown Miami.

“It’s going to be 150 Northeast Eighth Street; you may be closed in the parking lot of the rear. Reference to a female stabbed,” said a dispatcher.

7News cameras captured the moments police and fire rescue units responded to the area near the Miami World Center building off Northwest Eighth Street at around midnight.

According to the arrest report, two women, Samantha Davis and Jasmine Paisley, were sitting down at The Studio at Maple and Ash bar when Davis left to go to the bathroom. At some point soon after, a 38-year-old woman allegedly sat in her chair, sparking a verbal altercation between her and Paisley after the victim said she was not going to move. According to the victim, she was also physically threatened.

A fight then ensued, resulting in the victim getting stabbed in the back. Even after the women were separated by security, one of the friends allegedly struck the victim in the back several times.

The two subjects have since been located and taken into custody. Police say once they were detained, they attempted to flee, leading to a brief pursuit. They were then detained without further incident. Both face charges of assault, battery, and evading arrest. They are set to appear before a judge later Friday morning.

The victim, who appeared to be alert and walking, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

