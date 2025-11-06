SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics have rushed a victim to the hospital after he was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade shopping plaza.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Southwest 67th Street and Bird Road on Wednesday night and set up a crime scene around a McDonald’s.

7News cameras captured a handful of deputies searching for evidence of a shooting, using their flashlights to scan the parking lot.

A short time later, deputies were seen investigating an area north of the initial scene.

Detectives said upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. Rescue crews took the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Officials said two people have been detained.

The MDSO Kendall District General Investigations unit has taken the lead in the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.