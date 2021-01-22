1 hospitalized, 17 displaced after fire sparks at Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital and more than a dozen people were left without a home after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Miami, officials said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the Code 1 blaze on the corner of Northwest 11th Avenue and Sixth Street, Friday night.

Officials said the fire at the two-story structure started in the 7 p.m. hour.

Officials said one adult has been transported to the hospital with a minor leg injury.

Everyone has been evacuated from the building.

Firefighters helped a teenager who was trapped inside a unit. He was treated at the scene and is OK.

Firefighters have since put out the flames. Officials said all of the buiding’s 11 units were affected.

Pictures sent by Miami Fire Rescue show water and burn damage inside the unit where the fire started. Officials have deemed the building uninhabitable.

Officials said 17 people have been displaced, including a child.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to help the families affected.

Crews are searching the building to make sure there are no more hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.