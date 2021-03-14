1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing near Haulover sandbar

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was taken to the hospital and a man was taken into custody in connection to a stabbing near the Haulover sandbar in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident, at around 5:15 p.m., Sunday.

Police said one person was stabbed in the stomach.

Paramedics have transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

