NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage incident along Interstate 95 resulted in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital and led officers to detain another, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a person shot in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 10 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a perimeter that extends as far as the Sunflex gas station, as well as two parked civilian cars with their headlights on.

Officers have shut down Northwest 103rd Avenue near the on-ramp to I-95, so drivers are unable to access the on-ramp.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police said they have detained a man to determine his involvement, as they continue to investigate.

