NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her son are in the hospital after a fire ripped through their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Ring camera footage shared with 7News captured the moments Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to a home near Northwest 61st Street and 24th Avenue after it went up in flames around 1:00 a.m., Tuesday.

“Help! My son,” a woman is heard yelling.

“Get these cars out of the way!” someone is heard yelling.

The smell of smoke and and a mothers cry for help as her son was trapped inside, woke neighbors.

“I’m a mother and [hearing] the mother cry that was crazy. You know what I’m saying, your life is gone when something happens to your kids,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors said the woman and her adult son with autism live inside the house.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived they had several elements to fight against.

“We were faced with heavy smoke and some fire, vicious fire. Heavy smoke,” said Rafael Carrillo with MDFR.

They were also faced with the task of saving the woman’s son from the burning home.

“Immediately upon arrival, we initiated search and rescue operations,” said Carrillo. “We did a search and we found the victim in the back room.”

Both were taken to the hospital, but sadly, two family cats would not survive the fire.

The son is reportedly in critical condition.

The interior of the home sustained smoke and fire damage.

But thanks to the quick actions of MDFR, one cat did survive and a mother and her son are now on the road to recovery.

“I was so proud of them because they were so fast when they got here,” said a neighbor.

“It’s exactly what we do. It’s very rewarding,” said Carrillo.

One neighbor told 7News that she punched in the front door of the home to help. But now, she’s picking up the pieces of both her home and of her beloved neighbors.

“Before 1 o’clock in the morning, that was a regular house,” Andy Santos said. “Everything’s gone. My house is gone; this is all the clothes I saved and my life.”

Santos said she’s now caring for the cat that survived as authorities continue to investigating the cause of this devastating fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.