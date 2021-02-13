1 found shot dead outside SW Miami-Dade bank; 1 hospitalized

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, one person was found fatally shot outside of a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade, an incident that sent another person to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the BB&T branch near North Kendall Drive and 137th Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as well as a yellow tarp outside of the bank.

Paramedics have transported the surviving victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

