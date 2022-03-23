SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a townhouse complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that, they said, has left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at 14907 SW 80th St. in the Kendall Lakes neighborhood, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered above the body covered with a yellow tarp in a courtyard at the complex, as police cruisers were seen parked nearby.

Police have issued a Be on the Lookout for a dark colored Cadillac XP5 or XP6.

Officers have cordoned off a small parking area in front of a building near where the body was found, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

