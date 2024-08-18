MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained one person as they investigate a deadly overnight fire that ignited in a Miami home as possible arson.

7News cameras captured smoke billowing out of the property as flames tore through an efficiency in the rear, early Sunday morning,

“I jumped out of bed because I heard all the fire alarms from the trucks, right in front of our house,” said area resident Frank Dunbar, “and when I looked out the window, I could see flames.”

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 13th Street and 30th Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m.

“Miami Engine 7 is arrival. We have a single family, residential structure, heavy smoke and flames showing from the Bravo side of the structure, for the Code 1 fire,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Crews worked to knock down the flames.

“No other exposures other than the rear, the power is off. The entire rear of the building is fully involved,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

When firefighters entered the efficiency, they found one person dead inside.

“Downed power lines on the Charlie side, stay away from the Charlie side,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Police confirmed the detained one person who is currently being questioned.

“We believe it’s an Airbnb. It’s always different people, different cars,” said area resident Pablo Rodrígues.

Hours after the fire ignited, neighbors are still in shock.

“I’ve never seen this here,” said Rodrígues.

“Wild, but it’s – a lot of people come to Miami to visit, and I know it’s an Airbnb, so who knows who’s coming in and out of the house?” said Dunbar.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are assisting Miami Police and Fire Rescue with the investigation.

Detectives did not provide further details about the victim or the subject, as they attempt to determine what caused this fire and what caused this death.

