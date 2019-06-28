1 firefighter injured after fire at energy plant in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One firefighter has been injured after responding to an energy plant that caught fire in Doral.

More than a dozen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Covanta Energy along Northwest 70th Street and 97th Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Friday.

Once inside, firefighters found a shredder on fire and were able to quickly knock the flames down.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries but remains unclear if the victim was transported to the hospital.

7SkyForce HD was above the plant where plenty of smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The county-owned plant specializes in turning garbage into electricity.

Officials said people were working inside when the fire erupted but they were able to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

