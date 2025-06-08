MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people are dead following a violent chain of events that began with an overnight stabbing in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, police said.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call of a stabbing at the Icon Residences high-rise, located at 485 Brickell Ave., at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers went up to the 34th floor to find a male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A security guard reportedly told police that they saw someone stained with blood taking off from the building.

Area residents weighed in on the incident.

“I’m doing my little morning walk, and I hear about what’s going on, and it’s a tragedy, it’s a big tragedy,” said a man.

“I just saw some people in the building [with] ‘crime scene’ on the back of their shirt and decided to see what was going on,” said another man. “Concerning, to say the least.”

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, detectives determined that the assailant fled the scene and entered an adjacent building that is currently under construction.

“Our SWAT team and our investigators have to go floor by floor in this building using caution, because we don’t know what the stage is of the construction, to find any evidence or anyone that’s in there,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

After searching multiple floors of this building with K-9 units, police said, the perpetrator was found dead on one of the lower floors.

Detectives said they are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the subject’s death as part of their ongoing investigation.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales issued the following statement:

“I want to assure the community that we are thoroughly investigating this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones during this difficult time. We are also working to understand the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death. At this moment, there is no threat to public safety, and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to secure their homes regularly to prevent crime and ensure their safety.”

Detectives have not specified the age of the victim in this stabbing, as they continue to investigate.

