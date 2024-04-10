HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute turned deadly after shots were fired in Hialeah.

The incident happened at a home, where officers said a young woman’s ex boyfriend showed up and started a dispute with her current boyfriend, Wednesday.

According to officers, they found one person dead on arrival and said neighbors reported hearing two gun shots.

Both the man and the woman are being questioned by police but officials called the shooting justified and nobody will be charged.

