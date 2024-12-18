Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a crash involving a Miami-Dade County school bus and another vehicle in West Miami-Dade, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 127th Avenue, at around 4:20 p.m., Wednesday.

First responders had to remove the roof of the other vehicle involved in order to extricate the injured victim.

Paramedics transported the patient to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital as a trauma alert.

It remains unclear whether or not there were students inside the bus at the time of the crash.

Officers have shut down Northwest 127th Avenue while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.