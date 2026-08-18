SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews put out a business blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire at the Farm Stores location near Southwest 56th Street and 152nd Avenue, just after 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find the business partially engulfed in flames. They conducted a fire attack to extinguish it.

Officials said one person inside was able to get out on their own. Paramedics assessed the patient, who did not requite medical transport.

The store sustained extensive damage.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.